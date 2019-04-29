Hersha Hospitality Q2 guidance on the light side

Hersha Hospitality Trust's (NYSE:HT) guidance for Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 79 cents-83 cents compares with the consensus estimate of 83 cents.

Sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $54.0M-$56.0M

Sees 2019 adjusted FFO per share of $2.22-$2.35 vs. consensus of $2.29; compares with $2.23-$2.37 guidance issued on Feb. 25.

Sees 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $178.0M-$184.0M.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $26.9M increased from $21.2M a year ago.

Q1 adjusted FFO of 15 cents per share beats the average analyst estimate of 13 cents; compares with 6 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call on April 30 at 9:00 AM ET.

