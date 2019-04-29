NeoPhotonics +5.4% as MKM sees value in strong market

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) has risen 5.4% after hours after MKM started coverage at Buy.

It's an affordable stock in a company that's exposed to strong, sustainable markets, analyst Michael Genovese says, and he's not concerned about exposure to Huawei.

It's "levered to all the strongest customers in the industry," he writes; there could be more consolidation in the market ahead; and though Huawei makes up about 46% of revenue, Genovese says it's unlikely Huawei will be banned from buying U.S. components. (h/t Bloomberg)