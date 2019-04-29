Occidental Petro jet reported in Omaha last weekend

An Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) apparently flew to Omaha, Neb. - home of Warren Buffett - over the weekend, according to flight tracking data.

The information also was reported by stock research firm Gordon Haskett, which said it did not know why the OXY plane was there but "it has occurred to us that it might be trying to bring Buffett into this deal and help with the cash portion of its offer" for Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC).

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) owns Northern Natural Gas, the largest U.S. interstate natural gas pipeline system, and analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt have said OXY could seek to sell APC's stake in pipeline affiliate Western Midstream Partners as part of $10B-$15B of asset sales that would follow its proposed acquisition.