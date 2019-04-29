Alexandria Real Estate Q1 comp NOI +2.3%

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Q1 FFO per share of $1.71 rises from $1.62 a year ago and exceeds the consensus estimate of $1.68.

Q1 revenue of $358.8M increases 12% Y/Y and beats the average analyst estimate by $1.9M.

Q1 cash basis NOI rose 17.8% Y/Y annualized, same-property NOI up 2.3%, up 10.2% on cash basis.

2019 guidance: Sees adjusted FFO per share of $6.90-$7.00 vs. prior view of $6.85-$7.05.

Sees occupancy in North America at 97.7%-98.3% at Dec. 31, 2019.

ARE slips 0.1% in after-hours trading.

Previously: Alexandria Real Estate Equities beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (April 29)