Transocean posts improved revenues, backlog amid Q1 loss

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) +0.5% after-hours after reporting a substantial but slightly lighter than expected Q1 loss and a 13% Y/Y increase in contract drilling revenue to $754M.

Q1 results were helped by a full quarter of revenues from three working rigs that were acquired in last December's Ocean Rig acquisition as well as higher revenue efficiency in its ultra-deepwater floaters.

RIG says it added $370M to its industry leading $12.1B backlog, mostly attributable to two new contracts with Petrobras for the Corcovado and Mykonos ultra-deepwater drillships.

RIG says its average daily revenues climbed 6.5% Y/Y to $306.5K; revenue efficiency in the quarter was 98%.