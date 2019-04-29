Twitter unveils expanded content slate at NewFronts

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) rolled out an expanded slate of premium content in a presentation at NewFronts, including new partnerships and renewals of existing deals.

The company has a multi-year partnership extension with the National Football League that will incorporate video highlights, breaking news and analysis, and new live shows "anchored around NFL tentpole events." The league will also add more weekly content including video clip series and Q&As and fan polls.

The company also extended its deal with Major League Soccer that includes live matches; renewed Bleacher Report's House of Highlights; and is partnering with ESPN on ESPN Onsite, an extension of ESPN's live shows from on location.

The Wall Street Journal (NWS, NWSA) is launching WSJ What's Now, which will offer "enterprise reporting, business analysis and markets insights" in an original video format, along with WSJ's premium conferences and events. And Twitter is expanding its deal with Bloomberg's TicToc.

Live Nation (NYSE:LYV) will launch a new Twitter-exclusive concert and festival series, with 10 shows in 10 weeks.

Other deals come with Univision (UVN), Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), CNET, Time, and Viacom (VIA, VIAB).