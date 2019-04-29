Boeing says did not intentionally deactivate 737 MAX safety feature

Boeing (NYSE:BA) says it did not intentionally deactivate a key safety alert on its 737 MAX aircraft, responding to reports the company failed to tell Southwest Airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration that the feature was deactivated before recent crashes.

"The disagree alert was tied or linked into the angle of attack indicator, which is an optional feature on the MAX," Boeing says. "Unless an airline opted for the angle of attack indicator, the disagree alert was not operable."

At today's shareholders meeting, CEO Dennis Muilenburg survived a motion to split his chairman and CEO roles, and promised to win back the public's trust in the wake of the two fatal 737 MAX crashes.

The CEO said the airplane’s development was "thorough and it was disciplined" and was not rushed, and the company "followed exactly the steps in our design and certification processes that consistently produce safe airplanes."

Muilenburg said pilots at the FAA will conduct a certification flight of a 737 MAX with revamped flight control software in the next two weeks.