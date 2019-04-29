Record gas sales to Europe boost Gazprom's full-year profits

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) says it doubled its annual net profit last year to 1.46T rubles ($22.6B) and total revenues rose 25% to 8.22T rubles, led by record-high sales to Europe.

Gazprom's exports to European countries and Turkey totaled a record-high of nearly 202B cm despite calls from the European Commission for states to diversify away from Russian energy imports.

But the company's exports have declined so far this year, partly due to warmer weather; gas sales to Europe account for nearly 70% of Gazprom’s gas revenue.

