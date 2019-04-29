Raymond James now sees Sprint/T-Mobile just 55% likely

Alongside news that DOJ antitrust chief Makan Delrahim hasn't yet made up his mind about the prospect of approving a merger between Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), Raymond James cut Sprint to Market Perform on lower prospects of the deal going forward.

Analyst Richard Prentiss says he now sees the probability of approval at 55% vs. a previous 80%.

That reflects increasing opposition to the deal in recent weeks, he says. He figures fair value for Sprint on an approval is $9/share (62% upside from today's close of $5.54), and it's $4/share -- $2/share in operations, and $2/share in spectrum -- if the deal is off (28% downside).