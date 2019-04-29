Washington scraps with Viacom over BET land

Washington, D.C., is pressing Viacom (VIA, VIAB) to return land that was once leased for next to nothing by the BET Network, WUSA-9 reports.

A D.C. government led by then-mayor Marion Barry agreed to lease nearly seven acres of commercial land to Barry's friend Robert Johnson, co-founder of Black Entertainment Television, for $100/year -- with the city adding another $385,000 for site development.

The plan was for an African-American entertainment center that would give city residents preference in hiring. BET was sold to Viacom in 2002 for $2.3B, and Viacom moved BET to New York.

Now current mayor Muriel Bowser wants the land back, saying the deal was contingent on BET remaining in the city, and Viacom is suing in order to lease the land to a developer. (via Broadcasting & Cable)