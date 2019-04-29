América Móvil profits rise though revenue disappoints

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) revenues fell short in Q1, but profits rose 3.6% and the company saw strength in access group in mobile postpaid and fixed broadband.

Operating profit came to 35.4B pesos (about $1.86B) and net profit was 19.4B pesos (about $1.02B).

Consolidated revenues of 246B pesos ($12.93B) was 3.1% lower Y/Y and fell nearly 2% below estimates, against currency headwinds. In constant currency, service revenues rose 2.5%.

The wireless subscriber base wrapped March at 277.4M subscribers, which included 1.4M from acquiring Telefonica Guatemala. The company added 1.3M postpaid subs and disconnected 1.1M prepaids, nearly all in Brazil.

The fixed-line segment rose 1.4% Y/Y to 84.3M RGUs.

Press release