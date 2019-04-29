NXP Semi +1.1% after upbeat forward guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is up 1.1% after hours following a Q1 report where the company posted in-line revenues but gave strong guidance for Q2 and looked ahead to improving demand in the second half.

Revenues fell 7.7% to $2.09B, leading operating income to fall to $54M from a year-ago $138M.

The company swung to a loss of $16M from a year-ago profit of $70M.

Gross margin was 52.7% and operating margin was 26.7%.

"Due to a richer mix of sales and good expense control, we successfully delivered improved profitability toward the higher end of our guidance range," says CEO Richard Clemmer. "We continue to believe the demand environment in the second half of 2019 should improve versus the first half, but the macro-economic environment is still uncertain, especially in China.”

Cash flow from operations was $296M; with net capex of $144M, free cash flow was $152M.

For Q2, it's guiding to total revenue (non-GAAP) of $2.15B-$2.25B (vs. consensus for $2.15B); gross profit of $1.134B-$1.21B (and gross margin of 52.7%-53.8%), operating income of $589M-$644M and operating margin of 27.4%-28.6%.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET.

Press release