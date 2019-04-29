Tellurian proposes two more Louisiana nat gas pipeline projects

Tellurian (TELL -0.1% ) says it has launched binding open seasons on two proposed pipeline projects that will support the liquefied natural gas industry in southwest Louisiana.

The planned 160-mile Haynesville Global Access Pipeline system will transport as much as 2B cf/day of natural gas; construction, which is expected to cost $1B, is planned to start in 2022, with an in-service date of mid-2023.

The separate 180-mile Delhi Connector Pipeline also is planned to move as much as 2B cf/day of natural gas; TELL expects construction, likely to cost $1.4B, to begin as early as 2021, with an in-service date as early as 2023.

These two binding open seasons are in addition to TELL's previously announced Permian Global Access Pipeline binding open season.