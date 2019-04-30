Samsung Electronics first quarter profit slumps

The world's largest smartphone and memory chip maker reported a 57% decline in first-quarter net income, which fell to 5.04T South Korean won ($4.4B) and missed analysts' recently reduced estimates.
Despite the weakest profit in more than two years, Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) forecast improved second-half results.
A postponed rollout of its Galaxy Fold - which was hoped to spark a mobile division turnaround - weighed on results, as well as decreased demand for memory chips.
Samsung Electronics shares fell 0.4% in Korea on the news.
