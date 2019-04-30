Trump sues Deutsche Bank, Capital One

Escalating his showdown with Democratic lawmakers, President Trump is suing to block Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) and Capital One (NYSE:COF) from complying with congressional subpoenas targeting his bank records.

The legal maneuver follows reports from last week that the German bank had started the process of giving documents related to loans made to Trump and his businesses to the New York state attorney general, who is conducting her own probe.

Deutsche Bank, which lent Trump some $340M, has been a primary target of the House Financial Services Committee, led by Representative Maxine Waters.