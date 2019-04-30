Chinese shares rise as trade talks resume

The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.5% overnight despite another disappointing read on Chinese manufacturing, with the Caixin/Markit factory PMI for April falling to 50.2, lower than the March figure of 50.8.

Boosting sentiment appeared to be the next round of U.S.-China trade talks in Beijing. Enforcement mechanisms are "close to done," according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and the two sides hope to seal a deal by early May.

