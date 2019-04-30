Earnings News | Top News | On the Move | Energy | Financials

Overnight earnings: BP, Airbus, Santander

BP (NYSE:BP) rose nearly 1% premarket after its underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, came in at $2.4B, versus the $2.3B expected by analysts.

Santander (NYSE:SAN) dipped 0.6% as net profit fell 10% to €1.84B amid restructuring costs in the U.K. and Poland, asset sales and disposals.

Meanwhile, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) slipped 1% in Paris as the planemaker stuck to full-year financial targets after reporting a rise in Q1 core earnings that was overshadowed by charges related to a German ban on Saudi defense exports.

