Iran vows to keep exporting crude oil

Iran will continue to export oil despite U.S. pressure aimed at reducing the nation’s crude oil shipments to zero, Iran President Hassan Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on Iranian state TV.

"America's decision that Iran's oil exports must reach zero is a wrong and mistaken decision, and we won’t let this decision be executed and operational," he declared, adding that if the U.S. is able to stop one method for Iran to export oil, then it will find other ways.