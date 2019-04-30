Netflix inks deal for Thai cave rescue mini-series

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has secured the rights to make a mini-series about the dramatic rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a cave in northern Thailand last year that captured international attention.

"The story combines so many unique local and universal themes which connected people from all walks of life, from all around the world," said Erika North, Netflix’s Director of International Originals. "Thailand is a very important market for Netflix and we are looking forward to bringing this inspiring local, but globally resonant story... to life."