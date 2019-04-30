Eurozone economy rebounds in first quarter

Preliminary growth data from the eurozone showed the economy grew 0.4% in the first quarter, up from 0.2% in Q4 of 2018 and up from a 0.1% figure for the third quarter.

As anticipated, the Italian economy stopped contracting during the period, emerging from recession after two quarters of declining gross domestic product.

Will the positive numbers continue? Investors are still trying to assess how much trade tensions and a slump in manufacturing will weigh on the region, with the ECB becoming alarmed enough in Q1 to hold out the prospect of more stimulus.

Euro +0.3% to $1.1214

