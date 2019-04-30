Futures steady after notching fresh highs

U.S. stock index futures are pointing to a muted open for a second consecutive session despite a jump in U.S. consumer spending seen Monday that propelled U.S. shares to a record high.

The S&P 500 topped its intraday record of 2,940.91 set on Sept. 21 with a session high of 2,949.52.

Investor jitters have calmed since the beginning of the year as the U.S. Federal Reserve turned dovish. Traders will see the next stage in that process today as the central bank begins its next two-day meeting.