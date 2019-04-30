Gentherm beat estimates in Q1

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) reports organic product revenues increased 3% in Q1.

Climate control seat revenue up 7% to $94.35M.

Seat heater revenue fell 12.2% to $73.92M.

Automotive cables revenue decreased 11.6% to $23.75M.

Gross margin rate down 150 bps to 29.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 2% to $35.2M.

FY2019 Guidance: Product revenue: $1.01B to $1.04B (+4% to +6%); Gross margin rate: 28% to 30%; Adjusted EBITDA margin: 14% to 15% of product revenue; Tax rate: 28% to 30%; Capex: $40M to 50M.

