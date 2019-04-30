Perrigo down 9% premarket on $843M IRS bill

The IRS says Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) owes it a tidy $843M for additional taxes owed from its acquisition of Elan in December 2013 plus a 40% penalty.
The audit relates to Athena Neurosciences, acquired by a U.S. subsidiary of Elan in 1996, for the tax years 2011 - 2013.
Perrigo disagrees with the IRS, claiming that the original transfer pricing methodology was appropriate and no penalty should apply. It intends to pursue all available remedies to address the situation.
Shares are down 9% premarket on light volume.
