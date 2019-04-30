Perrigo down 9% premarket on $843M IRS bill

The IRS says Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) owes it a tidy $843M for additional taxes owed from its acquisition of Elan in December 2013 plus a 40% penalty.

The audit relates to Athena Neurosciences, acquired by a U.S. subsidiary of Elan in 1996, for the tax years 2011 - 2013.

Perrigo disagrees with the IRS, claiming that the original transfer pricing methodology was appropriate and no penalty should apply. It intends to pursue all available remedies to address the situation.