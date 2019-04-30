Regional Health to sell four skilled nursing facilities for $28.5M

Certain subsidiaries of Regional Health Properties (NYSEMKT:RHE) have agreed to sell four skilled nursing facilities to affiliates of MED Healthcare Partners, LLC for a total of $28.5M in cash.

The four are: 182-bed Attalla Health & Rehab in Attala, AL; 100-bed Healthcare at College Park in Georgia; 118-bed Quail Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Oklahoma City, OK and 100-bed Northwest Nursing Center in Oklahoma City.

The deal should close within 30 days after the expiration of the due diligence period on May 15.