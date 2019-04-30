Brinker International edges higher after earnings topper

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) reports FQ3 EPS ahead of even the highest estimate turned in by analysts.

System-wide comparable sales were up 1.8% during the quarter to match the consensus estimate. Chili's company-owned comparable restaurant sales increased 2.9%, while Maggiano's company-owned comparable restaurant sales were up 0.4%.

Restaurant-level operating margin fell 180 bps Y/Y 14.3% of sales. Restaurant labor increased compared to last year due to higher wage rates and incentive compensation, partially offset by sales leverage and lower employee health insurance expense.

Operating income as a percentage of sales fell 50 bps to 8.4% of sales.

EAT +0.68% premarket to $44.12.

