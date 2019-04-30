Shopify posts unexpected Q1 profit

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) reports subscriptions revenue increased 40% in Q1 to $141M and merchant solutions revenue was up 58% to $180M.

GMV was up 50% to $11.9B and gross profit dollars rose 46% to $180M.

Shopify's net income came in at $10.3M vs. $4.2M a year ago.

Looking ahead, Shopify sees Q2 revenue of $345M to $350M vs. $343M and full-year revenue of $1.48B to $1.50B vs. $1.49B consensus.

Shares of Shopify are down 1.51% in premarket trading to $222.39.

