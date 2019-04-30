Merck to restructure to optimize manufacturing and supply chain

Merck (NYSE:MRK) discloses a new global restructuring program aimed primarily at refining its global manufacturing and supply network, in addition to reducing its worldwide real estate footprint. The initiative builds on its prior restructuring programs and continues its ongoing plant rationalization efforts, adding that additional actions could happen over time.

The company expects to incur pre-tax costs of $800M - 1,200M related to the program, expected to be completed by the end of 2023. About 55% of the cumulative total will be cash outlays, most of which will be related to separation expenses and facility shutdown costs.

GAAP charges in 2019 should be ~$500M, including $187M in Q1. Non-GAAP financial results will be unaffected.