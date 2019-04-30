KKR boosts stock buyback, Q1 beats consensus

KKR (NYSE:KKR) Q1 after-tax distributable EPS of 38 cents beats the consensus estimate by a penny.

Compares with 55 cents in Q4 2018 and 29 cents in Q1 2018.

Boosts share buyback program by ~$247M to $500M.

“We had a good start to the year as investment performance led to meaningful book value growth,” said Henry R. Kravis and George R. Roberts, co-chairmen and co-CEOs of KKR.

KKR rises 0.8% in premarket trading.

Assets under management of $199.5B as of March 31, 2019 compares with $194.7B as of Dec. 31, 2018, primarily due to $6.3B of new capital raised in fundraising within private equity, real estate, and leveraged credit strategies and an increase in PE portfolio.

Fee paying assets under management rose to $147.7B from $141.0B at Dec. 31, 2018; rose 23% Y/Y.

Q1 management fees of $292M rose 16% Y/Y.

Q1 uncalled commitments of $58.1B vs. $58.0B at Dec. 31, 2018.

Book value per share of $16.99 at March 31, 2019, up 9% from $15.57 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

