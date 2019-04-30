Blue Apron on watch after posting unexpected profit

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) reports EBITDA of $8.6M in Q1 to more than double the consensus mark of $3.4M.

The online retailer reports average revenue per customer increased to $258 from $250 and average order value rose to $57.15 from $56.58. Orders per customer increased to 4.5 from 4.4 a year ago. Blue Apron's customer count fell to 550K from 786K.

Capital expenditures were $1.7M in Q1 vs. $3.3M a year ago.

Shares of Blue Apron rose 6% in the week ahead of this morning's report. No trades yet in the premarket session.

