Eli Lilly down 2% on Q1 miss and lowered revenue guidance

Eli Lilly (LLY) Q1 results: Revenues: $5,092.2M (+2.6%).

Trulicity: $879.9M (+29.7%); Taltz: $252.5M (+72.4%); Basaglar: $251.4M (+51.4%); Jardiance: $203.6M (+34.8%); Humalog: $730.8M (-7.7%); Cialis: $308.2M (-37.8%).

Net Income: $561.1M (-51.9%); EPS: $0.57 (-48.6%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $1,236.7M (-4.1%); Non-GAAP EPS: $1.33 (+1.5%).

2019 Guidance: Total Revenues: $22.0B - 22.5B from $25.1B - 25.6B ; EPS from continued operations: $4.64 - 4.74 from $4.57 - 4.67; Non-GAAP EPS: $5.60 - 5.70 from $5.55 - 5.65.

Shares are down 2% premarket.

