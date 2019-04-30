NXP Semi +4% on upside outlook

NXP Semi (NASDAQ:NXPI) +4% reports Q1 results that met revenue estimates and beat on EPS. The upside Q2 outlook has revenue from $2.15B to $2.25B (consensus: $2.15B) and adjusted gross margin from 52.7% to 53.8% (consensus: 53.2%).

Revenue breakdown: Auto, $1.04B (consensus: $1.03B); Industrial & IoT, $368M (consensus: $376M); Mobile, $241M (consensus: $227M); Communications Infrastructure, $449M (consensus: $439M).

Gross margin was 52.7% versus the 52.3% consensus and operating margin came in at 26.7% compared to 26.2%.

Key management quote: "We continue to believe the demand environment in the second half of 2019 should improve versus the first half, but the macro-economic environment is still uncertain, especially in China."

Earnings call is scheduled for 8 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.

Previously: NXP Semiconductors beats by $0.08, revenue in-line (April 29)