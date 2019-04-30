FDA OKs BD's ChloraPrep antiseptic

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) announces FDA approval of its ChloraPrep skin preparation with sterile solution, what it says is the only fully sterile chlorhexidine gluconate antiseptic skin prep commercially available in the U.S.

Nationally known infection prevention expert Donald E. Fry, M.D. says, "The idea of contaminated antiseptic solutions seems counter-intuitive because the function of an antiseptic is to kill bacteria. Outbreaks of highly resistant bacteria and spore contamination have been reported with contaminated antiseptic products in the past. Now with a fully sterilized skin preparation product, BD is assisting health care providers with a tool to enhance patient safety by the reduction of risk from intrinsic contamination in antiseptic solutions."