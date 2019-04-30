Ares Capital Q1 driven by portfolio growth, increased fee income

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) rises 1.0% in premarket trading after Q1 core EPS of 48 cents, exceeding the average analyst estimate of 42 cents, increased from 38 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net investment income of $201M improves from $144M a year ago.

Q1 earnings were driven by net portfolio growth, increased fee income and stable credit and investment performance, said CEO Kipp deVeer.

Net assets per share of $17.21 at March 31, 2019 increased from $17.12 at Dec. 31, 2018.

During the quarter, Ares Capital made $2.0B in new investment commitments, including commitments to 13 new portfolio companies and 24 existing portfolio companies.

Exited ~$1.4B of investment commitments during the quarter.

As of April 24, Ares Capital had an investment backlog of ~$1.055B and pipeline of ~$195M.

Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.

Previously: Ares Capital beats by $0.06, beats on total investment income (April 30)