Bruker off the hook with SEC

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) discloses that the SEC does not intend to pursue enforcement action against it related to its revenue recognition practices, restructuring activities and certain other reporting, disclosure and compliance matters.

The company received a notice of investigation and subpoena on October 19, 2017, to produce documents related to an employee who was terminated as part of its restructuring.

The board's Audit Committee has concluded its investigation into practices of certain business partners in China and the conduct of former employees of its Optics division there.