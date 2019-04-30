Tile Shop Holdings down 18% on earnings miss

Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTS) reports comparable store sales decreased 4.2% in Q1, primarily due to lower customer traffic.

Gross margin rate improved 90 bps to 71.2%, primarily due to higher pricing on new products available for sale.

Operating margin rate declined 340 bps to 3.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin rate down 170 bps to 13.4%.

Inventory up 0.6% to $110.8M.

Store count flat at 140.

The Board of directors approved $15 million share repurchase program, effective on May 2, 2019.

TTS -18.42% premarket.

Previously: Tile Shop Holdings misses by $0.04, misses on revenue (April 30)