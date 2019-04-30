Encana posts Q1 earnings beat, lifts savings target from Newfield deal

Encana (NYSE:ECA) +1.9% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q1 earnings and raising expectations for cost savings from its Newfield Exploration acquisition by 20% to $150M.

ECA says it already has achieved its goal of reducing Anadarko well costs by $1M from the acquisition.

On an unadjusted basis, ECA reported a $245M loss in the quarter, as it was hit by restructuring costs and an unrealized hedging loss.

Q1 production rose 13% Y/Y to 566.6K boe/day from 500.9K boe/day in the year-ago quarter, with liquids production growing 15% Y/Y to 292.7K bbl/day.

ECA says realized prices for oil in the quarter increased nearly 3% to $57.34/bbl.

ECA reiterates 2019 capex guidance of $2.7B-$2.9B and reaffirms its production targets, including ~15% liquids growth from its core growth assets.