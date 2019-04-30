Pfizer up 1% on Q1 beat; raised EPS guidance

Pfizer (PFE) Q1 results: Revenues: $13,118M (+1.6%); Biopharma: $9,185M (+3.4%); Upjohn: $3,075M (-1.4%); Consumer Healthcare: $858M (-5.2%).
Internal Medicine: $2,217M (+7%); Vaccines: $1,612M (+10%); Oncology: $1,961M (+11%); Hospital: $1,887 (-7%); Inflammation & Immunology: $1,037M (+2%); Rare Disease: $470M (-14%).
Net Income: $3,884M (+9.1%); EPS: $0.68 (+15.3%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $4,891M (+7.4%); Non-GAAP EPS: $0.85 (+13.3%).
2019 Guidance: non-GAAP EPS: $2.83 - 2.93 from $2.82 - 2.92; Revenues: $52B - 54B (unch).
Shares are up 1% premarket.
Previously: Pfizer beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (April 30)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox