Margins top expectations at Carter's

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) is on watch after topping even the highest EPS estimate turned in by analysts.

During Q1, U.S. retail comparable sales fell 3.7% due in part to a decline in store sales which were partially offset by e-commerce sales growth. Management pointed to the later timing of Easter, cold weather and the Gymboree liquidation as drags during the quarter.

Adjusted net income was $39.6M vs. $52.0M a year ago. Operating margin was 8.1% of sales vs. 6.9% consensus estimate and 9.6% a year ago.

Looking ahead, Carter's expects Q2 sales and EPS growth of 4% to 6%. Full-year sales growth of 1% to 2% is anticipated and full-year EPS growth of 4% to 6%.

Previously: Carter's beats by $0.15, beats on revenue (April 30)