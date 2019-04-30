Simon Property Q1 FFO beats estimate; guidance reaffirmed

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Q1 FFO per share of $3.04, exceeding the consensus estimate of $3.02, rose 7.0% Y/Y when adjusting the year-ago figure for the recently implemented accounting standard.

Q1 comparable property NOI growth was 1.6%.

Reaffirms guidance for 2019 FFO per share of $12.30-$12.40.

Q1 total revenue rose $1.45B from $1.39B a year ago.

Occupancy was 95.1% at March 31, 2019 compared with 94.6% at March 31, 2018.

Q1 base minimum rent per square foot was $54.34 at March 31, 2019.

Leasing spread per square foot for the trailing 12 months ended March 31, 2019 was $14.17, an increase of 27.3%.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

