Analysts puzzled after Alphabet earnings

Analysts were puzzled by Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) -7.5% Q1 print that featured a revenue miss and the slowest growth since 2015. On the call, Alphabet attributed the miss to FX, tough comps, and the timing of ad product changes.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raises "more questions than answers" with a "troubling" continued lack of transparency.

Thill says Alphabet needs to rebound in Q2 to show Q1 wasn't a trend or investors might have to accept the company as a lower growth story.

But Thill maintains a Buy rating and $1,450 PT.

Morgan Stanley's Brian Nowak writes that it's unclear what changes Alphabet made in the quarter that drove the deceleration and the Street needs to figure this out.

Nowak remains positive on the company's ecosystem and valuation support.

The firm lowers its Alphabet target from $1,500 to $1,425 and maintains an Overweight rating.