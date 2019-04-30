1-800-Flowers.com incresaes FY2019 guidance

1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) reports revenue rose 4.1% in Q3, primarily driven by strong growth during the Valentine’s Day holiday period for the Company’s 1-800-Flowers brand and BloomNet wire service business.

E-commerce revenue grew 3.8% to $204.36M.

Segment revenues: Consumer Floral: $144.8M (+6.7%); BloomNet Wire Service: $28.2M (+15.1%); Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets: $75.4M (-3.8%).

Gross margin rate up 10 bps to 39.3%.

FY2019 Guidance: Revenues: high end of +7% to +8%; Adjusted EBITDA: high end of $80M to $82M; Diluted EPS: $0.49 to $0.50; Free cash flow: high end of $30M to $40M.

FLWS +0.46% premarket.

