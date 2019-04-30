Eaton dips on mixed results

Net earnings per share were $1.26 in Q1, an increase of 15% over the same period a year ago, excluding charges of $0.03 per share for acquisition and divestiture transaction costs.

Revenue by segment: Electrical Products +2%; Electrical Systems and Services +6%; Hydraulics -3%; Aerospace +10%; Vehicle -9%; eMobility +8%.

"Factoring in accretion from our new Ulusoy acquisition, we now expect 2019 adjusted earnings per share to be between $5.72 and $6.02, representing at the midpoint a 9% increase over 2018, excluding the 2018 arbitration decision," said CEO Craig Arnold. "We anticipate adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2019 to be between $1.45 and $1.55, an 8% increase at the midpoint over the second quarter of 2018."

Q1 results