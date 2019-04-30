ConocoPhillips tops Q1 earnings view as production rises

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) +1.3% pre-market after reporting a solid Q1 earnings beat, helped by increased production from its U.S. assets.

COP did not provide revenue results in the release, but says Q1 production excluding Libya rose 7.5% to 1.32M boe/day, and expects Q2 output of 1.24M-1.28M boe/day, with seasonal turnarounds planned in Alaska, Canada and Europe.

COP's total realized price in the quarter was $50.59/bbl vs. $50.49/bbl a year ago, as higher LNG and bitumen prices were largely offset by lower crude, natural gas liquids and natural gas prices.

COP also reiterates its long-term cash flow outlook from the November analyst meeting, where it said it expects to generate absolute and per-share organic growth and return at least 30%/year of cash from operations to shareholders and deliver free cash flow at less than $40/bbl WTI across a range of prices.