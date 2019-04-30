Synlogic up 14% premarket on improved oral treatment for PKU

Thinly traded micro cap Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) is up 14% premarket, albeit on only 349 shares, in response to data on a solid oral formulation process for synthetic biotic candidate SYNB1618 for the potential treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU), an inborn error of metabolism characterized by the accumulation of phenylalanine in the blood that leads to intellectual disability, seizures and mental disorders. The results are being presented today at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting in Washington, DC.

The company says the solid formulation will be more patient-friendly with a stability profile suitable for commercialization. It is using a liquid formulation in its ongoing clinical trial, but intends to use the solid formulation in longer-duration studies.

SYNB1618 is designed to function in the GI tract where it consumes phenylalanine, metabolizing it into harmless compounds that are eventually excreted in the urine.