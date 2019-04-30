Postal Realty Trust to raise up to $105M in IPO

Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) plans to sell 5M shares of class A common stock at between $19.00 to $21.00 per share, it disclosed in a filing.

Sees greenshoe option for an additional 750,000 shares.

Expects net proceeds of about $86.2M, or $100.2M if underwriters' allotment option is exercised in full, assuming midpoint IPO price of $20.00 per share.

Expects to use about $33.3M of proceeds to acquire initial properties and $31.9M to repay mortgage debt secured by certain initial properties; the remainder of any proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes.