McDonald's cracks $200 after comparable sales shine

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) reports comparable sales in the U.S. were up 4.5% in Q1 to easily top the +3.0% consensus estimate.

Global comparable sales rose 5.4% vs. +3.5% consensus estimate on broad-based strength.

Operating income was up 3% during the quarter on a constant currency basis. EPS was flat compared to a year ago at $1.72.

CEO update: "We remain focused on optimizing execution of the Plan, and our recent acquisition of Dynamic Yield further demonstrates our relentless determination to seize opportunities to unlock greater potential and position McDonald's for long-term sustainable growth."

Shares of McDonald's are up 2.99% in premarket trading to $203.02. The 52-week high on MCD is $198.60.

