Merck up 1% on Q1 beat; raised guidance

Merck (MRK) Q1 results: Revenues: $10,816M (+7.8%).

Net Income: $2,915M; EPS: $1.12; Non-GAAP Net Income: $3,175M (+11.6%); Non-GAAP EPS: $1.22 (+16.2%).

Key Product Sales: KEYTRUDA: $2,269M (+55%); JANUVIA / JANUMET: $1,354M (-5%); GARDASIL / GARDASIL 9: $838M (+27%); PROQUAD, M-M-R II and VARIVAX: $496M (+27%); ISENTRESS / ISENTRESS HD: $255M (-9%); BRIDION: $255M (+25%); ZETIA / VYTORIN: $238M (-50%); NUVARING: $219M (+1%); ROTATEQ: $211M (+10%); SIMPONI: $208M (-10%).

2019 Guidance: Revenues: $43.9B - 45.1B from $43.2 - 44.7B; GAAP EPS: $4.02 - 4.14 from $3.97 - 4.12; Non-GAAP EPS: $4.67 - 4.79 from $4.57 - 4.72.

Shares are up 1% premarket.

