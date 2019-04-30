Teekay to sell remaining Teekay Offshore stake to Brookfield for $100M

Teekay Corp. (NYSE:TK) agrees to sell all its remaining interests in Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) to Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) for $100M.

Seeking Alpha contributor J Mintzmyer of Value Investor's Edge believes it is a win-win deal: TK gets $100M in cash ($75M net) in exchange for disposing their weakest asset, while BBU solidifies control.

TK currently is pricing $300M of secured debt, and the transaction likely improves its hand and eliminates any fear of equity dilution, Mintzmyer says.

"It is unfortunate for TK to exit near the bottom of TOO equity pricing, but this has always been a troubled venture and the company can now focus on crown jewel Teekay LNG (NYSE:TGP)," he says.

Mintzmyer expects BBU to rename Teekay Offshore to something "less tainted by bad memories," and a reverse split also may be in the works.

Disclosure: Mintzmyer is long TK and does not have a position in TOO.

