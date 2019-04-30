Mastercard Q1 gross dollar volume rises 12% to $1.5T

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.78, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.66, compares with $1.50 in the year-ago quarter.

Mastercard rises 1.0% in premarket trading.

President and CEO Ajay Banga notes progress in such areas as developing products with partners like Apple and Goldman Sachs, "expanding the geographic footprint of our real-time payment solutions, and announcing several acquisitions to advance our cross-border payments, safety and security, and merchant engagement strategies.”

Net revenue of $3.9B, exceeding the $3.86B estimate, increased 9% Y/Y, up 13% on a currency-neutral basis.

Q1 gross dollar volume rose 12% on a local currency basis to $1.5T; purchase volume up 12%.

Notes increase in cross-border volumes of 13% on a local currency basis.

Switched transactions rose 17%.

