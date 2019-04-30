Aptinyx up 6% premarket on encouraging data on Parkinson's candidate

Thinly traded micro cap Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) is up 6% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement of positive data from a Phase 1 study assessing NYX-458, in development for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with Parkinson's disease, in 62 healthy volunteers.

NYX-458 showed a favorable safety profile and dose-proportional pharmacokinetics, enabling accurate dose selection to achieve optimal therapeutic exposure. The concentration in cerebrospinal fluid was in line with efficacious levels observed in preclinical studies.

A Phase 2 trial should launch in H2.

NYX-458 is an oral small molecule modulator of the NMDA receptor, decreased function of which is associated with memory and learning impairment, with psychosis.