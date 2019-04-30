Aptinyx up 6% premarket on encouraging data on Parkinson's candidate

Thinly traded micro cap Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) is up 6% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement of positive data from a Phase 1 study assessing NYX-458, in development for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with Parkinson's disease, in 62 healthy volunteers.
NYX-458 showed a favorable safety profile and dose-proportional pharmacokinetics, enabling accurate dose selection to achieve optimal therapeutic exposure. The concentration in cerebrospinal fluid was in line with efficacious levels observed in preclinical studies.
A Phase 2 trial should launch in H2.
NYX-458 is an oral small molecule modulator of the NMDA receptor, decreased function of which is associated with memory and learning impairment, with psychosis.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox